Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Awkwafina and Sandra Oh have been tapped to star as sisters in a new comedy film heading to Netflix.

The untitled feature will follow a lonely recluse whose life is changed after her train wreck sister returns to help her achieve her lifelong dream of competing on her favorite game show.

Jen D'Angelo, who is penning the Hocus Pocus sequel for Disney+, is writing the script and is serving as a producer.

Awkwafina, Oh, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins are also producing.

Awkwafina recently starred in her new Comedy Central series Awkwafina is Nora From Queens while Oh currently stars in BBC's Killing Eve.