Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, has been delayed seven months to Aug. 13, 2021, MGM announced.

Respect was set to be released on Dec. 25 with a wide release coming on Jan. 15. The film is titled after Franklin's 1967 hit song of the same name.

Advertisement

Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skya Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige also star in the biopic from director Lisel Tommy.

"Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing her father's church choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice," reads the synopsis for the film.

Franklin died at the age of 76 in August 2018.

MGM also announced that its planned Tomb Raider sequel, starring Alicia Vikander, has been delayed.

The studio's first Tomb Raider film arrived in 2018 and also starred Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Kristin Scott Thomas.