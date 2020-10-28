Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling has signed on to produce and star in Good in Bed, an HBO Max original movie based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Jennifer Weiner.

Liz Sarnoff, a writer and producer for HBO series Barry, is adapting the screenplay for Good in Bed, a semi-autobiographical novel following an up-and-coming Philadelphia journalist dealing with personal issues including self-esteem, revelations about her mother's sexuality, her father's absence and a messy break-up.

The protagonist learns to accept herself and her life over the course of a year with help from her "fairy godmother," a famous movie star.

Kaling (The Mindy Project) is producing the film via Kaling International with Jessica Kumai Scott. Chris Bender of Good Fear is also signed on produce with Jake Weiner and Howard Klein of 3Arts.

The news of Kaling's involvement was welcomed by Jennifer Weiner in a social media post.

"October surprise! I couldn't be happier about this," the author tweeted.