Honoree Diane Keaton arrives for American Film Institute's 45th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 8, 2017. Keaton stars opposite Jeremy Irons in "Love, Weddings and other Disasters." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons are set to star in a new romantic comedy centered around a weaving tale of love and weddings.

In the trailer for Love, Weddings and Other Disasters, Irons plays a fussy celebrity caterer who falls in love with Keaton's character, who is visually impaired, on a blind date.

Meanwhile, an inexperienced wedding planner known as "The Wedding Thrasher," played by Taken actress Maggie Grace, and a tour-bus guide, portrayed by former Vine star Andrew Bachelor, also find love in chance encounters.

The trailer has Irons don a blindfold as he encourages Keaton to let him "see what you see," while Grace arm wrestles the lead of a wedding band and Bachelor meets his "Cinderella."

The film, directed by Dennis Dugan is set to release in theaters and on demand on Dec. 4.