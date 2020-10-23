Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson has signed on to star in upcoming Apple TV+ and A24 film Bride, from director Sebastián Lelio.

The film will offer a new take on the Bride of Frankenstein, with Johansson also serving as a producer along with Jonathan Lia through their These Pictures production company. Keenan Flynn is co-producing.

Advertisement

Bride will follow a woman created to be the perfect wife by a brilliant entrepreneur. The woman rejects her creator and is on the run where she discovers her true identity and power.

Lelio, best known for helming A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience and Gloria, is also penning the script with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

"It is long overdue for Bride to step out of the shadow of her male counterpart and stand alone. Working alongside Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, Sebastian and I are extremely excited to emancipate this classic anti-heroine and reanimate her story to reflect the change we see today," Johansson said in a statement.

Johansson will also be seen in Marvel's Black Widow, which has been delayed until May 7, 2021.