Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart's new film Happiest Season is coming to Hulu.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Nov. 25, and photos for the holiday romantic comedy Tuesday on Twitter.

The pictures show Stewart with her co-stars Mackenzie Davis and Dan Levy. In one photo, Stewart and Davis appear to be attending a holiday party.

"This holiday season, come out and meet the family. Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star in an all-new Christmas rom-com," the caption reads.

Deadline confirmed Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to the film. The movie was originally to open in theaters Nov. 25 but will now premiere the same day on Hulu as a Hulu Original film.

Happiest Season is directed by Clea DuVall, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mary Holland. The film follows Abby (Stewart), a woman who plans to propose to her girlfriend, Harper (Davis) during Harper's family's annual Christmas dinner but realizes Harper's family doesn't know Harper is gay.

"This holiday season -- more than any other -- we could all use a little happiness. It was essential to Sony Pictures and to the filmmakers that Clea's marvelous and fresh holiday-themed romantic comedy come out when the lights are on the trees," TriStar Pictures President Nicole Brown said. "We are excited that Hulu is geared up to make this happen in the U.S. and grateful that they love the movie as much as we do."

The movie co-stars Alison Brie, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen.

Stewart most recently starred in the sci-fi horror film Underwater, which opened in theaters in January. Davis is known for Blade Runner 2049 and playing Cameron Howe on Halt and Catch Fire.