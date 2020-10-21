Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures will be bringing the long-running Fast and Furious franchise to a close with an 11th and final film.

Justin Lin, the filmmaker behind F9 --which races into theaters on April 2, 2021-- will direct the 10th and 11th installments. Lin also helmed 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2009's Fast & Furious, 2011's Fast Five and 2013's Fast & Furious 6.

Star Vin Diesel will lead the remaining films. The actor is normally joined by an ensemble that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sun Kang.

The Fast and Furious series of films have grossed $5.89 billion worldwide, making it Universal's biggest franchise over Jurassic Park.

The company still plans on more Fast and Furious film spin-offs and television shows, similar to 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

F9, which was originally going to be released in theaters in 2020 before it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature John Cena as Diesel's brother. Rodriguez, Gibson, Brewster, Ludacris, Emmanuel, Kang, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Helen Mirren also star.