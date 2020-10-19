Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Christmas Chronicles 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The preview shows Kate (Darby Camp) return to Santa's Village at the North Pole. Kate is now accompanied by Jack (Jahzir Bruno), the son of her mom's new boyfriend.

Kate (Camp) and Jack (Bruno) team up with Santa (Russell) and Mrs. Claus (Hawn) after a mysterious troublemaker named Belsnickel (Julian Dennison) steals the Christmas Star from Santa's village. The group must work together to save Christmas.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles, which premiered on Netflix in 2018. The new film is directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire), who produced the first movie.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer for the sequel. The Christmas Chronicles 2 will premiere Nov. 25 in select theaters and on Netflix.

Russell and Hawn have been together for over 35 years and have one son, actor Wyatt Russell. Columbus told People in December 2019 that the couple brought "a lot of laughter" to the film's set.

"There's a tremendous amount of respect there and a tremendous amount of love and trust, partially because they've been together for so long," the director said. "They just get along beautifully."