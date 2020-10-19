Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Harry Shum Jr. and Jessica Rothe want to move up their wedding following a cancer diagnosis in the new trailer for upcoming film All My Life, which is based on a true story.

Shum stars as Solomon Chau, with Rothe as his fiancee Jennifer Carter, in the clip released on Monday.

Solomon is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, putting the couple's planned summer wedding in jeopardy. The pair's family and friends launch an online fundraiser to help make the wedding happen in two weeks.

The fundraiser leads to an outpouring of support from people around the world.

Marc Meyers is directing, based off a script by Todd Rosenberg. Kyle Allen, Chrissie Fit, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott and Keala Settle also star.

All My Life will be released into theaters on Dec. 4.

"Everyone who had the privilege to witness Sol during his darkest hours will remember him as the one in the room with the biggest smile; the one who wanted to make sure that everyone around him was okay; and the one who took the challenges that life had given him and found a way to make the most of it. He will always be someone who gave the world his all, and in his time of need, the world gave it right back. It is an honor to be sharing our story with the world through this film," the real Carter said about All My Life in a statement.