Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx voices a middle-school band teacher who finds himself stuck in a fantastical world away from his life on Earth in the latest trailer for Disney and Pixar's Soul.

Foxx's character, Joe Gardner, scores a gig at the best jazz club in town, but accidentally falls into a sewer while walking around New York City.

Joe then finds himself separated from his body and inside The Great Before where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before heading down to Earth.

Joe wants to return home and teams up with a fellow soul named 22, voiced by Tina Fey. Joe tries to show 22 the wonders of living and the best parts of living on Earth.

Soul, from director Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, will premiere Dec. 25 on Disney+. Questlove, Daveed Diggs and Phylicia Rashad also provide voices.