Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Jodie Comer was feeling "mixed emotions" after wrapping filming on Ridley Scott's new movie The Last Duel.

The 27-year-old actress shared photos from set Wednesday after she finished shooting the historical drama, which co-stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

Advertisement

The pictures show Comer with makeup artist Matteo Silvi, hair stylist Luca Vannella and another crew member.

"Such mixed emotions.... Ecstatic to have finished this movie given the circumstances, yet beyond sad to say goodbye to the most wonderful people. Many of them not pictured here but these 3 were trouble, the best kind! Thank you so much to the entire cast and crew," she captioned the post. "THE LAST DUEL."

Silvi responded in the comments.

"You are the best," he wrote. "I'm gonna miss ya Jodie."

Comer celebrated her birthday on the film's set in March.

"My birthday celebration on set thanks to @luca_vanella. How can I ever beat this? You're going to bee my mums new favourite person!" she captioned a video on Instagram.

The Last Duel is based on the Eric Jager book Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France. The film takes place in 14th century France and centers on best friends Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Driver), who are ordered to fight to the death after Carrouges accuses Le Gris of raping his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Comer).

Advertisement

Production on The Last Duel was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in September in Ireland.

Damon and Affleck previously co-starred in School Ties, Good Will Hunting, Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, while Damon and Scott collaborated on the 2015 film The Martian.

Comer is known for playing Villanelle on Killing Eve and Elizabeth of York on The White Princess. She will also star with Ryan Reynolds in the film Free Guy, which released a new trailer this month.