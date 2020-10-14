Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Sylvie's Love.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic drama Wednesday featuring Tessa Thompson as the titular character, Sylvie.

Sylvie's Love takes place in 1960s New York. The film follows the romance between Sylvie (Thompson), a young woman working at her family's record store, and Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a jazz musician.

The preview shows Sylvie and Robert fall in love one summer but ultimately go their separate ways. Sylvie marries another man and pursues her dream of becoming a TV producer, but reconnects with Robert later in life.

"In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same," an official synopsis reads.

Sylvie's Love is written and directed by Eugene Ashe. The film co-stars Ryan Michelle Bathe, Aja Naomi King and Eva Longoria.

Sylvie's Love premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The movie starts streaming Dec. 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

Thompson plays Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Asomugha is a former professional football player who has since starred in the film Crown Heights.