Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road titled Furiosa.

Taylor-Joy will portray the title character Furiosa, who was first brought to life by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. It is unknown who Hemsworth and Abdul-Mateen II will portray in the film.

Series director George Miller is returning to helm the prequel which will explore Furiosa's past before she encounters Tom Hardy's Max Rockatansky in Fury Road.

Miller is also co-writing and producing Furiosa with his producing partner Doug Mitchell. The project is being produced by Miller's Kennedy Miller Michell production company and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Warner Bros. is in advanced development on the prequel.

Mad Max: Fury Road grossed $375 million at the global box office. The series, which had Mel Gibson star as Max Rockatansky in the first three films before Fury Road was released, takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where a drifter helps those in need.

Taylor-Joy has starred in M. Night Shyamalan's Split and Glass. She will next be seen in miniseries Queen's Gambit and Last Night in Soho.

Hemsworth is best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel cinematic universe and stared in Netflix thriller Extraction.

Abdul-Mateen II plays Black Manta in DC Comics' Aquaman and starred in HBO's Watchmen series. He will next be seen in Candyman and The Trial of the Chicago 7.