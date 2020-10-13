Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film I'm Your Woman.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime drama Tuesday featuring Rachel Brosnahan as Jean, a wife and new mother whose husband, Eddie (Bill Heck), is a thief.

In the film, set in the 1970s, Jean is forced to go on the run with her infant child after Eddie betrays his partners. She is helped by Cal (Arinzé Kene) and Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), a man and woman who encourage her to fight back against her pursuers.

I'm Your Woman is directed by Julia Hart (Miss Stevens, Fast Color), who co-wrote the screenplay with Jordan Horowitz. Hart said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September that the film's '70s setting reflects challenges women still struggle with today.

"The primary inspiration for wanting to set in the '70s was to reclaim a bit of that period and that genre for a female protagonist," Hart said.

"It's such a powerful metaphor for what it means to be a woman in the world," she added of Jean being on the run. "I just feel like we are constantly on the run, dodging misogyny and trying to push the glass ceiling up."

I'm Your Woman will premiere Thursday during AFI Fest. AFI Fest will take place as a series of virtual events Oct. 15-22.

I'm Your Woman starts streaming Dec. 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Brosnahan plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel on the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which was renewed for a fourth season in December.