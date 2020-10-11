Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Family comedy The War with Grandpa is the No. 1 film in North America this weekend, earning $3.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The film, which opened on Friday, stars Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken.

Sci-fi thriller Tenet topped the box office for the previous five weekends, including $2.7 million last weekend.

It came in at No. 2 this weekend with $2.1 million, followed by Hocus Pocus at No. 3 with $1.2 million, The New Mutants at No. 4 with $685,000 and Unhinged at No. 5 with $660,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Infidel at No. 6 with $205,000, Possessor Uncut at No. 7 with $164,000, Yellow Rose at No. 8 with $150,000, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back at No. 9 with $145,000 and The Broken Hearts Gallery at No. 10 with $90,000.