Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Addams Family 2, a sequel to the 2019 animated film, will open in theaters in October 2021.

MGM announced a Halloween 2021 release date for the movie in a first teaser Thursday.

Advertisement

The preview shows Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) laughing before his clothes are blown off by a trick fishing pole. Wednesday Addams (Chloë Grace Moretz) then squirts her uncle with ink.

The teaser also features a glimpse of the full Addams family, including Gomez (Oscar Isaac), Morticia (Charlize Theron), Cousin Itt (Snoop Dogg) and Grandmama Addams (Bette Midler).

MGM also shared a poster for the film featuring the family.

Bill Hader will join the voice cast of the sequel as the new character Cyrus, while Javon "Wanna" Walton will replace Finn Wolfhard as the voice of Pugsley Addams. Greg Tiernan will return to direct the film.

"The success of last year's animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture. This second film will be every bit as fun as the original," Tiernan said in a press release. "We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams's journey."

In addition, MGM is hosting a contest, "The Addams Family Voice Challenge," to find a fan to voice a new, yet-to-be-named character in the film. The contest runs Oct. 8 to Nov. 4.