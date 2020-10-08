Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of David Fincher's new film Mank.

The streaming service shared a first teaser trailer for the biographical drama Thursday featuring Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, a screenwriter who co-wrote Orson Welles' classic film Citizen Kane.

The preview opens with Mankiewicz (Oldman) receiving a visit from Welles (Tom Burke) in a hospital. The teaser hints at Mankiewicz's personal and professional struggles as he works to complete Citizen Kane.

"1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane," Netflix said in a description.

Mank co-stars Amanda Seyfried as Mankiewicz's longtime lover Marion Davies, Lily Collins as his stenographer Rita Alexander and Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst, the news magnate who inspired the Citizen Kane character Charles Foster Kane.

Fincher directed Mank based on a script written by his late father, Jack Fincher. The film will open in select theaters in November before premiering Dec. 4 on Netflix.

Mank marks Fincher's first film since Gone Girl, released in 2014. Fincher is also known for directing Seven, Fight Club, Zodiac and The Social Network.