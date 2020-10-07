Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge will make his directorial debut with a sci-film, titled Monsters of California.

DeLonge, known for his interest in UFOs, also co-wrote the original script with Ian Miller. The former rock star is also producing the film and will write and perform original music for it.

Advertisement

Monsters of California is a coming-of-age tale that follows a group of teenagers as they search for meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Los Angeles.

Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives), Gabrielle Haugh (Jeepers Creepers 3), Sports Illustrated model Camile Kostek and newcomers Jack Samson, Jared Scott and Jack Lancaster are set to star.

"I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades. It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry. The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that lead me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction," DeLonge said in a statement to Deadline.

DeLonge, who was named UFO Researcher of the Year in 2017, exited Blink-182 in 2014. DeLonge previously won Best Animated Short Film at the Toronto International Short Film Festival for Poet Anderson.