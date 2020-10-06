Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The premiere dates of several more tentpole movies have been postponed as the entertainment industry grapples with production shutdowns and theater closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the titular crime fighter, will no longer open on Oct. 1, 2021. Its new date is March 4, 2022.

Advertisement

The Timothee Chalamet-led remake of Dune will now open on Oct. 1, 2021, instead of Dec. 18, 2020.

Keanu Reeves' fourth Matrix movie will now hit theaters Dec. 22, 2021, instead of April 1, 2022.

Ezra Miller's The Flash will open Nov. 4, 2022, instead of June 3, 2022, and Zachary Levi's Shazam! Fury of the Gods will premiere June 2, 2023, instead of Nov. 4, 2022.

The schedule changes come after it was announced numerous eagerly awaited films, including No Time to Die and West Side Story, were delayed from late this year until 2021.

Some other features -- such as Mulan, Trolls World Tour and Greyhound -- skipped their domestic theatrical releases altogether in favor of premiering on streaming or video-on-demand services.

Cineworld Group confirmed Monday it plans to close hundreds of theaters in the United States and United Kingdom because studios are not releasing enough new films to entice wary moviegoers back into cinemas in the age of COVID-19.