Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The American Film Institute has announced its awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 26.

"AFI AWARDS celebrates the best in the art of the moving image -- and we look forward to honoring the films and artists who have inspired and entertained us during these unprecedented times," Bob Gazzale, president and chief executive officer of AFI, said in a statement Monday. "Now more than ever, we need to shine a light on art that drives culture forward."

Advertisement

The annual event recognizes excellence in film and television.

Details about next year's ceremony -- such as whether it will have a host, or be live or virtual -- are expected to be released in the coming months.

The Hollywood prize presentation was established in 2000.

A little later than usual, but we're very excited to celebrate the best films & TV programs of the year on February 26, 2021! #AFIAWARDS pic.twitter.com/OABywBAE7g— AFI (@AmericanFilm) October 5, 2020