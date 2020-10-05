Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds is giving a glimpse of his new film Free Guy.

The 43-year-old actor shared a trailer for the action comedy Monday.

Advertisement

Reynolds plays Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is a non-playable character (NPC) in the video game Free City. Guy learns the game is going to be canceled and attempts to save his digital world.

Free Guy co-stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery and Taika Waititi. The movie is directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Stranger Things).

20th Century Fox shared a first trailer for Free Guy in December.

During a recent virtual press conference. Levy said the movie's central idea is "about a background character realizing that maybe he could have agency and empowerment in his world." Levy said the idea took on new meaning during the events of 2020.

In addition, Reynolds described Free Guy as a "fastball of joy." He said the film is the best he's done.

"I do think it's the best moviemaking experience that I've ever had easily, but also I think [it's] the best movie I've ever done. You know, it's the most pertinent to our times, in that sense," Reynolds said.

Free Guy opens in theaters Dec. 11.