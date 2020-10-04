Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The sci-fi thriller Tenet is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fifth week, earning an additional $2.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Hocus Pocus with $1.9 million, followed by The New Mutants at No. 3 with $1 million, Unhinged at No. 4 with $870,000 and Infidel at No. 5 with $455,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back at No. 6 with $335,000, Possessor Uncut at No. 7 with $227,500, Shortcut at No. 8 with $210,000, Save Yourselves at No. 9 with $141,000 and The Call at No. 10 with $140,000.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most highly anticipated movie debuts such as No Time to Die have been delayed until next year, with some U.S. theatrical releases like Mulan skipped altogether in favor of at-home, streaming-service premieres.

Theaters throughout the United States and Canada were closed for months in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the virus.

They recently began opening their doors, however attendance has been low with few new movies to entice audience members.

On March 8, the North American box office take was about $100 million.

Media reports this weekend said Cineworld and Regal movie theaters would be closing again this week because of the shortage of new films to show.