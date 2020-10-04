Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Cineworld and Regal Cinema movies theaters are expected to close indefinitely this week.

Venues in the United States, Britain and Ireland will be shuttered due to the lack of new films being released amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was reported by The Sunday Times, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and Variety, but Cineworld has not officially announced it.

The decision reportedly was made after the release of No Time to Die, the next James Bond adventure, was postponed from November to April.

Cineworld is reaching out to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to explain the industry is "unviable" since film studios are not providing new content to attract moviegoers.

It is unclear how long the closure, which impacts thousands of jobs, will last.

Regal is the second largest theater chain in the United States after AMC.

Cineworld is the biggest cinema operator in Britain.