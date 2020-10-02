Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway is a diabolical witch in the first trailer for HBO Max's upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches.

The trailer, released on Friday, begins with a young boy (Jahzir Kadeen Bruno) who comes into the care of his grandmother, portrayed by Octavia Spencer.

The young boy then stumbles upon a secret coven of witches led by Hathaway who want to turn the world's children into mice.

The young boy is turned into a mouse himself and must find a way to reverse the spell and stop the witches along with his grandmother.

The Witches, based on Dahl's children's novel of the same name, will come to HBO Max on Oct. 22. The film will be released in theaters internationally on Oct. 28.

Robert Zemeckis serves as director. Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth and Chris Rock as the narrator also star.

Anjelica Huston previously starred in a 1990 film version of The Witches from director Nicolas Roeg.