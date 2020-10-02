Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan will star opposite Addison Rae in He's All That, a gender-flipping remake of She's All That.

Miramax's He's All That is based on the 1999 teen rom-com, She's All That, about high school student Zach Siler, (Freddie Prinze Jr.) who tries to make over nerdy Laney Boggs (Rachel Leigh Cook) to become prom queen and regain his reputation after his cheerleader girlfriend, Taylor (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe) dumps him.

Buchanan will play the role of Rachel Leigh Cook in the remake directed by Mark Waters, Deadline reported.

R. Lee Fleming, the original screenwriter from She's All That is also writing the remake, which will tell the story from a girl's point of view as Rae plays the role of Siler.

Rae, who is known as a TikTok influencer in real life, will also take on the role of an influencer in the film.

Buchanan plays Robby Keene, the son of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), in Netflix's Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel series that has recently been ordered for a third season next year.