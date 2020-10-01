Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has released on Twitter the first image of the late Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the actor's final role.

Boseman is pictured playing the trumpet next to Viola Davis who is portraying late blues singer Ma Rainey in the images released on Wednesday.

Boseman is also photographed laying down and speaking with other musician's backstage. Davis, meanwhile, performs onstage next to a group of dancers.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is based on August Wilson's play of the same name and is coming to Netflix on Dec. 18.

The film takes place over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago. Davis' Rainey gets into a battle with her white manager and producer over the control of her music.

Boseman portrays ambitious trumpeter Levee who has an eye for Ma's girlfriend and wants to leave his mark on the music industry.

George C. Wolfe directs from a script by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Denzel Washington and Todd Black serve as producers.

Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown also star.

Boseman died at the age of 43 in August following a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was best known for portraying superhero Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe and as Jackie Robinson in 42, as James Brown in Get On Up and as Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.