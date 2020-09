Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher attend the 71st annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sacha Baron Cohen attends the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" sequel is expected to premiere next month on Amazon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's 2006 mockumentary, Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is set to debut on Amazon next month.

An exact date has not been announced yet, but Variety said Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan is expected to premiere shortly before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

In the original film, Cohen posed as fictional Kazak journalist Borat Sagdiyev and asked people around the United States awkward and provocative questions in a quest to better understand the country's culture.

Deadline said Cohen and a small crew filmed the Borat sequel as soon as production restrictions were lifted and safety regulations put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.