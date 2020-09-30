Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's 2006 mockumentary, Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is set to debut on Amazon next month.

An exact date has not been announced yet, but Variety said Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan is expected to premiere shortly before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

In the original film, Cohen posed as fictional Kazak journalist Borat Sagdiyev and asked people around the United States awkward and provocative questions in a quest to better understand the country's culture.

Deadline said Cohen and a small crew filmed the Borat sequel as soon as production restrictions were lifted and safety regulations put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.