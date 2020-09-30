Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Showtime offers a glimpse into the life of late actor and comedian John Belushi in the latest trailer for upcoming documentary film, Belushi.

The documentary, from award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, will feature archival footage, interviews and talks with those who knew Belushi best including his former wife Judith.

Advertisement

The late Harold Ramis, John Landis, the late Penny Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Jim Belushi, Ivan Reitman, Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd will also be appearing in the film.

"I'd rather be an anarchist than a professional," Belushi says in the clip.

Belushi will premiere Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

Belushi was best known for starring in Saturday Night Live and comedy films Animal House and The Blues Brothers. He died at the age of 33 in 1982 from a drug overdose.