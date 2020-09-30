Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The 2021 Producers Guild Awards will be a virtual affair on March 24.

The guild's announcement follows the trend of filming entertainment events, such as this month's Emmy Awards, in various locations without live audiences in keeping with social distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Our 2021 PGA Awards will look different than previous years with a shift to a virtual presentation, but we're excited by the opportunity to put on our show in a more accessible, personal, and entirely new way," PGA Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Shining a light on the tireless work of our peers and the pioneers of our industry who are leading us into the next chapter of entertainment will be a great way to reflect and regroup as we continue to move our industry forward. Amidst the changes happening all around us, our commitment to our members, and to uplifting the art and craft of producing, is steadfast."

Nominations in various categories for film and television will be announced through February and March.

The producing teams behind 1917, Succession, Apollo 11, Toy Story 4, RuPaul's Drag Race and Chernobyl were honored at the 2020 PGA Awards in January.