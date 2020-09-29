Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Four new teenage girls bond together as witches in the trailer for The Craft: Legacy, a sequel to the 1996 cult horror film.

The sequel trailer to the Blumhouse hit shows four girls bonding together against mean boys at school and trying to hone their witchcraft, but going too far.

The trailer has a few hints of the original, including the same line after a man warns the girls to watch out for weirdos, and one of the girls replies, "We are the weirdos, mister." It also opens up with a new girl moving to town, who is recruited by a trio of teenage witches to join them for their rituals, similar to the original, but it has an all new set of characters and infighting seems to take a different turn.

The song, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," plays as background music in the trailer, but in a sinister tone.

Zoe Lister-Jones writes and directs the film, which stars Cailee Spaeny, as the new girl in town, Lily and Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Mongaghan and David Duchovny.

It will debut on premium video on demand on Oct. 28