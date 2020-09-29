Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix teased its upcoming musical film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Tuesday with photos.

The streaming service showed off pictures in a Strong Black Lead/Black Lives Matter Twitter post.

Advertisement

David Talbert, a Black man, wrote and directed the Christmas musical, which is about a struggling toymaker, his precocious granddaughter and a magical invention, according to Netflix.

Netflix described Talbert as "legendary," in the post, adding that the family film is "whimsical and inspiring."

Among the cast, are Key & Peele alum Keegan-Michael Key, The Princess and the Frog's Anika Noni Rose, The Black Panther's Forest Whitaker, The Cosby Show icon Phylicia Rashad, and newcomer Madalen Mills.

John Legend and Mike Jackson, partners in the Get Lifted Film Co. and executive producers of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, have signed on to produce the holiday musical, Netflix said.

Talbert's credits also include El Camino Christmas, First Sunday, Baggage Claim and Almost Christmas.