Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour and Brendan Fraser are set to star in director Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures said Monday.

The film's cast will also include Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox.

Ed Solomon -- whose credits include Bill and Ted Face the Music, Mosaic and Men in Black -- wrote the screenplay for No Sudden Move, which is set in 1955 Detroit and follows "small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document," according to a press release.

"I could not be prouder of this script. With this director. And this amazing cast. Production started today," Solomon tweeted Monday.

Filming is taking place in Detroit with the cast and crew operating under strict COVID-19 safety protocols in an effort to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a pleasure to begin production on another project with Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver and Ed Solomon," Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, said in a statement. "We have an incredible partner in Warner Bros. Pictures and an extraordinarily talented cast -- we couldn't be happier to bring No Sudden Move to HBO Max."

Soderbergh's films include sex, lies and videotape, the Ocean's 11 trilogy, Erin Brockovich, Contagion, Magic Mike and Logan Lucky.