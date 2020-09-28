Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish's documentary film, The World's A Little Blurry, will debut February 2021, the singer teased Monday on Instagram.

The Instagram post announcing the premier date features the Grammy-award winning 18-year-old's music, graphic arts, and footage of her playing the piano, smiling, and laughing as a little girl.

The film will debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February, according to the post.

Apple sealed the deal, costing in the eight-figure range, to make the documentary its original film, Deadline reported.

Eilish won five Grammy awards in January of this year after releasing her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? last year, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The 18-year-old singer also released live video from The Brit Awards, London, of her singing, No Time to Die, the title theme to the 25th James Bond film, on her YouTube channel earlier this year.

R.J. Cutler directs The World's A Little Blurry in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Some other documentary films that Cutler has directed include The World According to Dick Cheney, and The September Issue about Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Cutler is also behind AppleTV+'s 10-episdoe docuseries, Dear ... profiling international leaders, such as Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, and Misty Copeland, among others.

AppleTV+s Spike Jonze-directed Beastie Boys Story documentary got five Prime Time Emmy nominations.