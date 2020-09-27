Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Tenet is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth week, earning an additional $3.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The New Mutants with $1.1 million, followed by Unhinged at No. 3 with $1 million, Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back at No. 4 with $910,000 and Infidel at No. 5 with $745,000.

Rounding out the top tier are The Broken Hearts Gallery at No. 6 with $470,000, Shortcut at No. 7 with $305,000, The Last Shift at No. 8 with $235,000, Kajillionaire at No. 9 with $215,000 and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run at No. 10 with $140,000.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most new movie debuts have been delayed until next year, with some U.S. theatrical releases, such as Mulan, skipped altogether in favor of at-home, streaming-service premieres.

Theaters throughout the United States and Canada were closed for months in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the virus.

They recently began opening their doors, however attendance has been low with few new movies to entice audience members.

On March 8, the North American box office take was about $100 million.