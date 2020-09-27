Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Sixth Sense and Servant filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan announced he is working on his next project.

"Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old," Shyamalan tweeted Saturday.

The post included an outdoor photo of him wearing a face mask and holding a black-and-white clapperboard with the film's title.

The message also features a poster with the silhouettes of human bodies falling to the bottom of an hourglass.

Written across the poster is: "A new trip from writer/director M. Night Shyamalan. It's only a matter of time. July 2021."

Few details about the project are known other than it will star Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung.

Old is one of the first movies to go into production in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic closed down the film and TV industries for months.

