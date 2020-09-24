Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon teased Thursday a trailer for its original film about a punk-metal drummer's struggle with hearing loss.

The movie will premiere in select theaters on Nov. 20 and on Prime Video on Dec. 4 in the United States. The film previously debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

It stars Riz Ahmed, who plays Ruben, a drummer and heroin addict beginning to experience intermittent hearing loss, and Olivia Cooke, who plays his girlfriend Lou, checking him into a sober house for the deaf.

The plot centers on Ruben's struggle to adapt to hearing loss when his world revolved around music.

In the trailer, a specialist tells him his hearing loss "is deteriorating rapidly," and the "first responsibility is to preserve the hearing you have."

"Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew," Amazon Studios said in a statement.

The movie is co-written by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder.

Director Darius Marder uses startling, innovative sound design techniques to capture Ruben's experience, according to a statement.