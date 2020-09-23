Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Olivia Munn has signed up to star in a Syrian refugee drama from director David Schurmann, titled Aleppo.

Munn will be portraying a U.N. journalist who teams up with a Syrian boy refugee as they attempt to escape Syria in order to survive.

The project, from producer MiLu Entertainment, is in pre-production. Schurmann, who previously helmed Brazilian Oscar entry Little Secret, is directing based off an original script by Beto Dantas.

Oscar-winning art director Brigitte Broch and composer Antonio Pinto are also attached to the film. Juan Bergaz is serving as an executive producer.

"Olivia is a strong, dynamic leading actress, whose passion for the project under David's direction will bring this powerful and important story to life," CEO of MiLu Entertainment Andre L III said in a statement.

Munn, known for starring in HBO's The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse and The Predator, is also set to star in sci-fi action film Replay from writer and director Jimmy Loweree (Absence).