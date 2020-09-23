Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Disney announced several films that had been slated for late 2020 release, including Black Widow and West Side Story, are being postponed until 2021.

The studio said Marvel movie Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular hero, is being pushed back from Nov. 6 until May 7, 2021. The Eternals, a Marvel effort starring Angelina Jolie, is being delayed from Feb. 12, 2021, until Nov. 5 of that year; while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel's first movie led by an Asian hero, will be released July 7 of next year, instead of the previously announced May 7.

Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, originally planned for an Oct. 23 release, is being pushed back to Dec. 18; Deep Water, a thriller starring Ben Affleck, is being postponed from Nov. 12 until Aug. 13 of next year; and Steven Spielberg's remake of musical West Side Story is being delayed an entire year from Dec. 18, 2020, to Dec. 10, 2021.

Disney said horror film The Empty Man is being pushed up from Dec. 4 of this year to Oct. 23, 2020, while The Kings Man, a prequel to the Kingsman franchise, is being moved up from Feb. 26 to Feb. 12.

The shifts come as about three-quarters of the nation's movie theaters have reopened, but major markets including New York and Los Angeles remain closed. Christopher Nolan's Tenet, one of the first films to be released after theaters reopened, has made only $36.1 million since its Sept. 3 release.