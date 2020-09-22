Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A family on the edge of survival finds themselves in the middle of an eerie theater play in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming horror film, Cadaver.

Cadaver, set to be released globally on Oct. 22, is Netflix's first Norwegian film.

The film takes place following the aftermath of a nuclear disaster. Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their young daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) are invited to a local hotel along with other survivors.

The hotel is offering a meal and a play in order to help those in need. Each visitor is required to wear a golden mask to separate themselves from the actors who appear throughout the hotel.

Leonora and Jacob begin to question what is real and what isn't as guests continue to disappear, including their daughter.

"Lured by the prospect of a free dinner, they discover that the evening's entertainment blurs the lines between performances and reality. Will they wind up the spectators or the spectacle?" reads a synopsis.

Thorbjorn Harr, Maria Grazia Di Meo, Trine Wiggen, Jonathan Rodriguez, Stig Frode Henriksen and Helge Jordal also star.

Cadaver is written and directed by Jarand Herdal.