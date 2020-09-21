Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The Croods and their prehistoric ways clash with a family who uses more advanced technology in the new trailer for upcoming sequel, A New Age.

The Croods are searching for a new place to call home when they encounter The Bettermans who reside inside of an elaborate tree house filled with amazing inventions.

The Bettermans take The Croods in with Emma Stone's Eep Crood and Kelly Marie Tran's Dawn Betterman getting excited to finally have a friend around their age.

Tensions begin to escalate between the two families until a new threat sets them on an epic adventure that brings them together.

Nicolas Cage (Grug), Catherine Keener (Ugga), Ryan Reynolds (Eep's boyfriend Guy), Clark Duke (Thunk) and Cloris Leachman (Gran) return for the sequel along with newcomers Peter Dinklage as Phil Betterman and Leslie Mann as Hope Betterman.

The Croods: A New Age is set to arrive in theaters this Thanksgiving. Joel Crawford (Trolls, Kung Fu Panda) is serving as director.