"Judas and the Black Messiah," a new film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, centers on Fred Hampton and the Black Panther Party in the 1960s. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new poster for Judas and the Black Messiah.

The studio shared a teaser image for the film Thursday featuring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.

Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton, an activist who served as a chairman in the Black Panther Party before his assassination at age 21 in 1969. Stanfield portrays William O'Neal, an FBI informant who infiltrated the Black Panthers and gave police the floor plan used in the raid on Hampton.

"Chairman Fred was inspiring a generation to rise up and not back down to oppression, which put him directly in the line of fire of the government, the FBI and the Chicago police. But to destroy the revolution, they had to do it from both the outside... and the inside," a synopsis reads.

O'Neal died by suicide at age 40 in 1990.

Judas and the Black Messiah is directed by Shaka King and produced by King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler. The film co-stars Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders and Martin Sheen.

Warner Bros. released a trailer for the movie in August that shows O'Neal (Stanfield) infiltrate the Black Panthers in order to avoid jail time for felony charges.

Judas and the Black Messiah opens in theaters in 2021.