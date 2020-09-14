Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Two writers trade scary stories in the dark in the first trailer for Scare Me, a new horror film coming to Shudder on Oct. 1.

Writer and director Josh Ruben (CollegeHumor) stars as Fred, a copywriter who visits a winter cabin to write his first novel.

Fred meets successful horror author Fanny, portrayed by Aya Cash (The Boys). Fanny joins Fred and challenges him to tell a scary story during a power outage. She also invites a horror fan, played by Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), to join them.

Fred, as the stories continue to escalate, realizes that he is out of his league against Fanny.

"The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories come to life in the dark of a Catskills cabin. The horrors of reality manifest when Fred confronts his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller," reads the synopsis.

Shudder, from AMC Networks, is a streaming service for horror fans.