Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, won the top prize the Golden Lion for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to Michel Franco's New Order and the Silver Lion for Best Director was presented to Kiyoshi Kurosawafor for Wife of a Spy.

Dear Comrades by Andrei Konchalovsky won the Special Jury Prize and Chaitanya Tamhanefor picked up the Best Screenplay honor for The Disciple.

Vanessa Kirby was deemed Best Actress for her performance in Pieces of a Woman and Pierfrancesco Favino was voted Best Actor for his work in Padrenostro.