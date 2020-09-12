Nia DaCosta poses for photos at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, N.Y. File Photo by Alba Vigaray/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Horror sequel Candyman will be released next year instead of in October as planned.

Universal and MGM made the decision Friday to delay the release and are expected to announce a new date soon.

Aquaman and Watchmen alum Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays a struggling artist who goes insane after discovering an urban legend about a supernatural murderer who can be summoned by chanting his name in a mirror's reflection.

Nia DaCosta directed the movie she wrote with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. It is a sequel to 1992's Candyman.

U.S. theaters have been reopening after months of being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but most major film releases are being postponed as people continue to social distance.

There is also no word when theaters in New York and Los Angeles -- two of the biggest markets for Hollywood's films -- will start screening again.