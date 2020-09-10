Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Disney+ chronicles the life of the late Zach Sobiech in a new trailer for Clouds, a feature film based on book Clouds: A Memoir by Zach Sobiech's mother Laura Sobiech.

Zach Sobiech, who was living with a rare bone cancer, became a viral sensation in 2012 with the release of his song "Clouds."

Fin Argus portrays Zach Sobiech in the film who decides to spend his limited time following his musical dreams alongside his best friend and songwriting partner Sammy, played by Sabrina Carpenter.

Neve Campbell, Lil Rel Howery, Madison Iseman and Tom Everett also star. Justin Baldoni serves as director.

Clouds is coming to Disney+ on Oct. 16.

"The world will be inspired once again by Zach's musical legacy and his story about the resilience of the human spirit," Disney said in a statement.