Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Frances McDormand stars in the new teaser trailer for Nomadland, the next film from writer and director Chloe Zhao.

McDormand takes a lonely walk through a nomad camp that is filled with vans and RVs in the clip released on Tuesday.

McDormand, who is portraying Fern, declines an offer to join other nomads by a camp fire.

"Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad," reads the synopsis.

Real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells join McDormand in the film as her mentors and comrades.

Nomadland is based on journalist Jessica Bruder's 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.

Zhao, who is helming Marvel's The Eternals, also produced and edited Nomadland. McDormand also serves as a producer.

The film will premiere simultaneously at both the Venice and Toronto film festivals on Sept. 11 before reaching theaters on Dec. 4.