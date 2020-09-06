Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Action movie The New Mutants is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton, the film earned $2.9 million from Friday through Sunday, after taking in $7 million domestically to lead the box office last weekend, too.

Coming in at No. 2 is Unhinged with $1.7 million this weekend, followed by The Personal History of David Copperfield at No. 3 with $361,000, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run at No. 4 with $345,000, Words on Bathroom Walls at No. 5 with $282,000 and My Brothers' Crossing at No. 6 with $17,400.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most new movie debuts have been delayed, with some theatrical releases, such as Mulan, skipped altogether in favor of streaming-service premieres.

Theaters throughout the United States and Canada were closed for months in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the virus.

They recently began opening their doors, however many in high-population states such as New York, New Jersey and California remain shuttered.

On March 8, the North American box office take was about $100 million.