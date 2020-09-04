Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has announced plans to release a newly edited version of The Godfather: Part III timed to the gangster picture's 30th anniversary.

The studio plans to give The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone a limited theatrical release in December. It will then be released on digital platforms and on Blu-ray.

"Mario Puzo's The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is an acknowledgement of Mario's and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became The Godfather: Part III," writer-director Francis Ford Coppola said in a statement Thursday.

"For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II and I'm thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it."

The third Godfather film, which was nominated for seven Oscars, followed Al Pacino's Michael Corleone as he tried to get his family out of organized crime.

The sequel to 1972's The Godfather and 1974's The Godfather Part II co-starred Andy Garcia, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and Sofia Coppola.

"Mr. Coppola oversaw every aspect of the restoration while working on the new edit, ensuring that the film not only looks and sounds pristine, but also meets his personal standards and directorial vision," Andrea Kalas, senior vice president of Paramount Archives, said about the new version that will be released this winter.

The Godfather films were based on Puzo's novels. Puzo died in 1999 at age 78.