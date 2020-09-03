Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions is giving a glimpse of the new film The Glorias.

The company released a teaser trailer for the biopic Thursday featuring Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander as older and younger versions of feminist and social activist Gloria Steinem.

The preview references Steinem's work with the women's rights movement of the 1960s and her early years at Ms. magazine. Ryan Kira Armstrong and Lulu Wilson play Steinem as a child and teen, respectively.

The Glorias is based on Steinem's autobiography My Life on the Road, published in 2015. In the film, the various Glorias appear in conversation with each other as they travel in a Greyhound bus.

The new film is directed by Julie Taymor (Frida). The movie co-stars Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Lorraine Toussaint as Florynce Kennedy and Timothy Hutton as Leo Steinem.

The Glorias premiered at the Sundance International Film Festival in January. The film will be released Sept. 30 on Amazon Prime Video and other VOD platforms.

Steinem discussed the importance of voting during a Makers Women conversation with Meghan Markle released last week.

Moore is also attached to star in the new Apple film Sharper and Universal Pictures' adaptation of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.