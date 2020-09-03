Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris have joined the cast of a new Netflix sci-fi film.

The 52-year-old actor and 32-year-old actress will star in the Netflix and Macro movie They Cloned Tyrone, directed by Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor.

Advertisement

Foxx and Parris join John Boyega, whose casting was announced in October. The three will play an unlikely trio investigating a series of eerie events in the pulpy caper film.

Taylor co-wrote the screenplay with Tony Rettenmaier. Taylor and Rettenmaier will co-produce the film with Foxx, Datari Turner, Charles D. King, Stephen "Dr." Love and Kim Roth.

Foxx most recently starred in the Netflix film Project Power, which premiered in August. He will star in the Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, a comedy inspired by his relationship with his daughter Corinne.

Parris played Dawn Chambers on the AMC series Mad Men and Lysistrata in the 2015 film Chi-Raq. She will star in the upcoming film Candyman, co-written and produced by Jordan Peele.

Boyega portrayed Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He said in the October issue of British GQ that Finn and other characters of color were ultimately "pushed to the side" by Disney in the films.